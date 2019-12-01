Set up fast-track courts, commission urges govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the conviction rate in cases pertaining to violence against women is low, the demand for establishment of fast-track courts for speedy justice to the victims is on the rise. Speaking exclusively with TNIE, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said the panel has requested the State government to set up special and fast-track courts for expeditious adjudication of cases relating to sexual assault, adding that eight special courts formed in September to deal with long-pending POCSO cases were performing well and disposing cases in less than a week.

Explaining that the removal of liquor stores and ‘belt shops’ as part of the YSRC government’s new liquor policy has helped women to a great extent, Padma said there has been a sharp decline in harassment, murder and domestic violence cases. “Women, especially in rural areas, are more prone to being a victim of sexual harassment. 70 per cent of rapes and other crimes against women and children are reported from villages,” she observed.

“The YSRC government is contemplating involving village/ward volunteers to conduct counselling sessions for women in their respective work locations. By creating a proper channel between volunteers and women in villages, the problems being faced by women can be quickly addressed and resolved,” she explained.

Responding to the incident in which a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad was raped and burnt by four men, she requested women and children in the State to use emergency helplines in the face of danger and asserted that the police department was committed to the safety of women. “Every woman and child should save the helpline numbers on their phones and alert the police if they are in a dangerous situation. In most of the cases, timely entry of police ensures the safety of victims.”

School teacher ‘misbehaves’ with girl students

Guntur: Alleging that a teacher of a school in Krousuru was misbehaving with girl students, locals staged a protest and demanded strict action against the teacher. Majority of the protestors were women who said that Chava Radhakrishna, a teacher at the MPP School in the SC Colony of the village, was misbehaving with their daughters. The protest was called off after mandal education officer B Pamulu rushed to the spot and assured the agitators that the issue would be investigated and necessary action would be taken against Radhakrishna if he was found guilty