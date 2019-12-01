Home Cities Vijayawada

Set up fast-track courts, commission urges govt

‘Women in rural areas more prone to sexual atrocities’  

Published: 01st December 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the conviction rate in cases pertaining to violence against women is low, the demand for establishment of fast-track courts for speedy justice to the victims is on the rise. Speaking exclusively with TNIE, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said the panel has requested the State government to set up special and fast-track courts for expeditious adjudication of cases relating to sexual assault, adding that eight special courts formed in September to deal with long-pending POCSO cases were performing well and disposing cases in less than a week. 

Explaining that the removal of liquor stores and ‘belt shops’ as part of the YSRC government’s new liquor policy has helped women to a great extent, Padma said there has been a sharp decline in harassment, murder and domestic violence cases. “Women, especially in rural areas, are more prone to being a victim of sexual harassment. 70 per cent of rapes and other crimes against women and children are reported from villages,” she observed. 

“The YSRC government is contemplating involving village/ward volunteers to conduct counselling sessions for women in their respective work locations. By creating a proper channel between volunteers and women in villages, the problems being faced by women can be quickly addressed and resolved,” she explained.

Responding to the incident in which a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad was raped and burnt by four men, she requested women and children in the State to use emergency helplines in the face of danger and asserted that the police department was committed to the safety of women. “Every woman and child should save the helpline numbers on their phones and alert the police if they are in a dangerous situation. In most of the cases, timely entry of police ensures the safety of victims.”

School teacher ‘misbehaves’ with girl students
Guntur: Alleging that a teacher of a school in Krousuru was misbehaving with girl students, locals staged a protest and demanded strict action against the teacher. Majority of the protestors were women who said that Chava Radhakrishna, a teacher at the MPP School in the SC Colony of the village, was misbehaving with their daughters. The protest was called off after mandal education officer B Pamulu rushed to the spot and assured the agitators that the issue would be investigated and necessary action would be taken against Radhakrishna if he was found guilty 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp