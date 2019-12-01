Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP releases book on YSRC government’s failures in six months

He alleged that during the past six months, common man faced a lot of troubles due to the failures of the government.

Published: 01st December 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

TDP leaders launching a book on the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s govt in six months in Vijayawada on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government completes six months in office, the opposition TDP has released a book titled ‘6 Nelala Jagan Arachaka Palana, Manchi CM Kadu - Jananni Munche CM’ (Six months of atrocious administration of Jagan - not a good CM, but a deceiving CM). The TDP leaders claimed that except wasting Rs 1,300 crore public money for painting YSRC colours at government buildings, the YSRC government did nothing in the past six months and it damaged the reputation of the State on all fronts.

Releasing the 24-page book here on Saturday, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the Jagan government started the administration with demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ and was continuing the process. The government is also resorting to vindictive politics, he said.

PHOTO STORY: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements

Except cancellation of several development works, the government has not taken up any project and the Chief Minister, who was doing the rounds of court in connection with disproportionate assets cases, was making tall claims on eradication of corruption, he said. Earlier in the day, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during a teleconference with the party leaders, launched a broadside against the ruling of the YSRC government. He alleged that during the past six months, common man faced a lot of troubles due to the failures of the government. 

“We never saw a government creating such hardships to people in just six months,” he alleged.  “What did the YSRC government achieve in the six months except creating a record debt to the tune of around `25,000 crore? Despite making debts to the tune of `3,500 crore per month, the government has not taken up a single development work.  

The YSRC government borrowed money five times in August alone. After making debts, the YSRC government is blaming me. If they are inefficient to rule the State, they should take suggestions, but should not put burden of debts on people,’’ he said.

“The sand scarcity led to suicides of around 60 persons. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. The government enhanced the prices of liquor by 150-200 % and made AP a State of touts. Investors are running away from the State. The policies of the YSRC government put the State in a financial crisis,’’ Naidu alleged. “Initially, we have decided to give 6 months time to the new government. But, with the YSRC government beginning destruction from day one and troubling people, we took up the legal and political fight on behalf of the victims,’’ Naidu said. 

TDP’s chargesheet 
 Obstruction of Amaravati and Polavaram projects
 Creation of artificial scarcity of sand, resulting in suicides of 60 building construction workers
 Increasing of liquor prices, looting thousands of crores of rupees in the form of ‘J’ tax
 Wastage of public money to the tune of `1300 crore for painting YSRC colours to government buildings
 Cancellation of unemployment allowance, Bandar port, Anna canteens, Ramzan tohfa, Sankranthi Kanuka, Charistmas gift, good basket to tribes
 Going back on Special Category Status demand

