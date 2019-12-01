Youth thrashed for harassing girl, held in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was thrashed by villagers of Kondapalli near Ibrahimpatnam for harassing a girl on Saturday afternoon.After getting information about the incident, Ibrahimpatnam police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the accused Sai Krishna (26) was a resident of Kondapalli B Colony and held a degree in engineering from a nearby college.

He harassed the victim in the name of love. The girl, who resides in the same colony, warned him many times not to disturb her. However, Sai Krishna did not pay heed and when the girl was on her way home at around 2 pm, he followed her on his bike and pestered her to accept his proposal.On witnessing the incident, passersby came to the girl’s rescue, thrashed Sai and informed the police. A case has been lodged and investigation is underway.