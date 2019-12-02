Home Cities Vijayawada

31st Vijayawada Book Festival to be held from January 3 to 12

Though every year, the book fair is held from January 1 to 11, this year due to delay in Hyderabad Book Festival, there has been a slight change in the schedule and around 300 stalls will be set up.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Penguin Books

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz released a booklet for the upcoming 31st Vijayawada Book Festival.  This year, the event will be held from January 3 to 12.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Collector said, "Books play an important role in nurturing minds and developing one’s personality. Vijayawada Book Festival, is one of the most famous events in the country. Many people wait eagerly every year and walk in with a hope to get their favourite  books. Though technology is ruling every sphere of activity,  the demand for books has not fallen. Almost 50 per cent of my collection is from here only."

Though every year, the book fair is held from January 1 to 11, this year due to delay in Hyderabad Book Festival, there has been a slight change in the schedule and around 300 stalls will be set up. Apart from book stalls, cultural activities will also be organised on two stages within the premises. The main stage is named after C Raghavachari, a veteran journalist. Eminent writers, artists and education experts are likely to partcipate in the book festival.

This year, the book festival society has decided to stop the usage of plastic bags and plan to distribute cloth bags to customers. The new management of this year’s festival association includes Bellapu Baji as honorary president, K Lakshmaiah as president, ABS Sairam as vice president, Swarna Venkata Narayana as secretary, K Ravi as treasurer and 14 more persons  as working committee members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Book Festival Krishna district
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp