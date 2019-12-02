31st Vijayawada Book Festival to be held from January 3 to 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz released a booklet for the upcoming 31st Vijayawada Book Festival. This year, the event will be held from January 3 to 12.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Collector said, "Books play an important role in nurturing minds and developing one’s personality. Vijayawada Book Festival, is one of the most famous events in the country. Many people wait eagerly every year and walk in with a hope to get their favourite books. Though technology is ruling every sphere of activity, the demand for books has not fallen. Almost 50 per cent of my collection is from here only."

Though every year, the book fair is held from January 1 to 11, this year due to delay in Hyderabad Book Festival, there has been a slight change in the schedule and around 300 stalls will be set up. Apart from book stalls, cultural activities will also be organised on two stages within the premises. The main stage is named after C Raghavachari, a veteran journalist. Eminent writers, artists and education experts are likely to partcipate in the book festival.

This year, the book festival society has decided to stop the usage of plastic bags and plan to distribute cloth bags to customers. The new management of this year’s festival association includes Bellapu Baji as honorary president, K Lakshmaiah as president, ABS Sairam as vice president, Swarna Venkata Narayana as secretary, K Ravi as treasurer and 14 more persons as working committee members.