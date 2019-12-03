Cricket betting racket busted in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons on Monday. Around Rs 16 lakh was also seized from the accused.

According to the police, all the four accused operated a cricket betting racket in a rented house under Machavaram police station limits. Based on a tip-off, a CTF team raided the house and caught the accused red handed.

When contacted CTF officials, did not revealed details and said the case was handed over to Machavaram police station.