Risking life, Vijayawada cop rescues drowning woman

he incident happened around 9 am on Monday, while RSI D Arjun Rao was getting ready to go to duty.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:14 AM

RSI Arjuna Rao who saved the life of a woman at Bandar Canal in Vijayawada

RSI Arjuna Rao who saved the life of a woman at Bandar Canal in Vijayawada| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Risking his life, an Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) working in traffic wing, has rescued a drowning woman in Bandar canal at Krishna Lanka in the city. The incident happened around 9 am on Monday, while RSI D Arjun Rao was getting ready to go to duty.

On seeing a woman drowning in the canal from the backyard of his quarter behind the City Armed Reserve (CAR), the RSI went to her rescue without a second thought though he is not a good swimmer. 

He jumped into the canal and brought the woman to shore safely. Besides rescuing the woman, who was identified as K Lakshmi (55) later, Arjun Rao performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to revive her. "I did not have a second thought other than rescuing the drowning woman at that moment and succeeded in my attempt though it was highly risky," the RSI said.

Comments

