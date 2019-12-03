Vijayawada man gets 20-year jail for raping minor daughter in 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special court in Vijayawada, which deals with cases pertaining to Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment on Monday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018. According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the convicted was identified as Saikam Krishna Rao (50) and the victim happened to be his daughter. He committed the crime on January 27, 2018.

In the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, she reported that Krishna Rao sexually assaulted her daughter and threatened to kill her, if she told anyone about the incident. According to information, Krishna Rao was already married when he met the victim’s mother 15 years ago. Both of them were working as daily wage labourers at a sugar factory in Vuyyur mandal then.

Claiming that his previous wife had left him, Krishna Rao married the minor’s mother soon after. When the girl fell ill in 2017, the family shifted to Ibrahimpatnam for her treatment. On January 27, 2018, the accused assaulted the girl, while she was asleep in the house.

Based on the complaint lodged by her mother, former Ibrahimpatnam inspector D Chawan registered a case under Section 376 (2)(I) of IPS and Section 6 of POCSO and the accused was arrested. After recording statements of 19 witnesses, judge Prathibha Devi pronounced the judgment of jail term along with imposing Rs 500 fine.

Justice served after nearly two years

Based on the complaint lodged by her mother, former Ibrahimpatnam police inspector D Chawan registered a case under Section 376 (2)(I) of IPS and Section 6 of POCSO Act and the accused was arrested. After questioning 19 witnesses, judge pronounced the judgment on Monday