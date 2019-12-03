Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's automobile hub Autonagar turning into solid waste dumping yard

Though several authorities are involved in solid waste management in the area, shrugging off duty has led to heaps of solid waste getting accumulated over a period of more than 30 years.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Discarded trucks and other solid waste disposed on a road in Autonagar

Discarded trucks and other solid waste disposed on a road in Autonagar| Prasant Madugula

By  Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Forty eight-year-old mechanic Someshwar Rao hits a metal sheet in order to straighten it, as he sits beside a huge pile of spare parts  and remains of discarded trucks on Autonagar’s road number seven. Struggling to breathe properly he says, "It has been more than 30 years that I am working here. Not a single day has passed without seeing the surroundings filled with garbage." 

On one hand, Jawahar Autonagar (abbreviated to Autonagar in common tongue) makes the State proud by featuring in the list of top 10 automobile hubs in the country and number one in State. On the other, it faces severe solid waste management issues. 

Though several authorities are involved in solid waste management in the area, shrugging off responsibilities has led to heaps of solid waste getting accumulated over a period of more than 30 years, resulting in residents and employees of several automobile firms working there facing health hazards.

The road was initially quite wide. However, the civic body decided to construct a drainage system beside it, which led to its narrowing. Now, due to waste dumping, the road has been reduced to a narrow lane leaving just a small stretch for vehicles to pass. “Every day vehicles get stuck here as this road connects Autonagar to Ramvara Padu from where many trucks come this way,” said Md Amjad, who runs an engine-repair shop in the area. “Health issues are common here. If someone conducts a survey, they will find that one out of every two persons is suffering from some disease,” says Amjad as he coughs hard on inhaling toxic fumes emerging as a result of burning solid waste.

Almost all shopkeepers seem unaware about which authority  to approach to get the place cleaned. These authorities include Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Jawahar Autonagar Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA), JRD Tata Industrial Estate and the Kanuru Panchayat, which are responsible for waste management in the area. However, the technical blame game between the authorities, has contributed to increasing piles of solid waste. 

Speaking to TNIE, IALA commissioner Nageswara Rao said, “The waste is managed very well in all the areas that come under our purview. The seventh road does not fall under our jurisdiction. Also the VMC dumping yard and drain are the corporation’s responsibility.” Ignoring the visible garbage piles, he questioned, “Who said that the areas are not well maintained?” He also said that 35 per cent of the tax collected, from all the shop owners is given by IALA to the civic body. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawahar Autonagar Autonagar Vijayawada waste dumpyard Solid waste dumpyard Jawahar Autonagar Industrial Area
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp