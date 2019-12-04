4 railway employees get bravery awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four employees of South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division received ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards for being alert on duty and taking timely action to prevent mishaps in the months of September and October. The awards were presented by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya during a safety meeting held on Monday.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said total 19 employees from various divisions under SCR received the ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards, out of which four are from Vijayawada division.

The awardees include Tech Gr-I/C&W P Chaitanya who was awarded for noticing track failure at platform number 2 in Bitragunta Railway Station, SM/ Ulavapadu V Srinivasulu for noticing hot axle (bearing failure) in a goods wagon, SS/ Gullipadu Sujit Das for finding out a missing auxiliary reservoir in long haul goods wagon while signal exchange with the station and Rajahmundry guard TV Ramana Murthy for noticing unusual sound from rear SLR and immediately reporting it to control office, Vijayawada.

On the occasion, Mallya advised the officials concerned to further improve the average speed of passenger trains and optimal utilisation of locos to attain performance target set by the Railway Board. He instructed the officials to explore the possibility of engaging second Keyman for sharing the work and conducting surveillance of the track and ensuring safety for staff working on tracks during foggy weather. The GM congratulated the awardees for showing alertness on duty and taking action to prevent catastrophic situations.