Notorious thief nabbed, 12 motorbikes recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police arrested a notorious bike thief and recovered 12 motorcycles and one laptop from his possession on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Vinnakota Sai Kumar (29), hails from Machilipatnam and has previous records of committing crimes.

He had committed six crimes in East Godavari district in the past and even served 18-month jail term. After being released from jail, he did not change his ways and started committing bike theft in Krishna district.

Explaining the modus operandi of Sai Kumar, Nandigama police said that the accused approached victims through the classified mobile application ‘OLX’ and pretended that he was willing to buy their motorcycles.

On the pretext of verifying the papers of the vehicle and undertaking a test ride,the accused escaped from the spot along with the motorcycle.“Based on a recent complaint, we traced the accused and arrested him. Property worth `7 lakh was also recovered,” said the police.