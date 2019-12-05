Cricket betting racket busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons in connection with the case on Wednesday. From the accused, police seized Rs 16.02 lakh cash, a multiple call receiver board, 18 mobile phones, two laptops and a television set.

Addressing media, Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the four accused -Paila Prasad (33), Siribattula Kalyan Chakravarthy (37), MM Krishna (37) and Undi Sarath Chandra (25)- have been running the racket at a rented house in Maruti Nagar.

The prime accused Prasad is a native of Gantada village in Vizianagaram district and came to Vijayawada ten years ago. A financier by profession, Prasad formed a group with his friends and indulged in cricket betting. “Based on a tip-off, a team of CTF police raided the house and caught the accused red-handed, while they were conducting betting,” the CP said.

He further said that Prasad was a sub-bookie and acquired the equipment used for betting from another accused Siribattula Kalyan Chakravarthy. During the interrogation, accused reportedly confessed to have procured the multiple call receiver board from a Delhi-based trader. “We are tracking down the network to find the kingpin and bust the entire racket. A case has been registered under sections of the AP Gaming Act,” the CP said.