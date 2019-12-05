Discoms to spare domestic users from tariff hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In line with the State government’s policy to provide affordable and qualitative power supply to the people, the discoms -- APSPDCL and APEPDCL -- have proposed no tariff hike for the year 2020-21 for domestic consumers using up to 500 units a month. While they have proposed a marginal hike of `0.90 per unit for domestic users who consume over 500 units a month, it has pitched for considerable hike in the tariffs of commercial users, function halls, lift irrigation schemes, hatcheries and feed mixtures and other users.

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli and the chairpersons and managing directors (CMDs) of discoms H Haranatha Rao (APSPDCL) and S Nagalakshmi (APEPDCL) submitted the proposed Annual Revenue Report (ARR) to AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on Wednesday. As per the report, the discoms proposed to dispense with the categorisation of low tension domestic consumers based on consumption during the previous fiscal year and levy charges based on the consumption of the current month. The categories include less than or equal to 75 units, 75 to 225 units and over 225 units to 500 units. This is done without any tariff increase for consumers using up to 500 units.

“There is a minor increase of `0.90 in tariff for consumption of over 500 units,” the report said. Even though this proposal would bring down the revenue of the discoms by about `55.43 crore, it would benefit a total of 1.51 crore domestic consumers (91 lakh consumers of SPDCL and 60.07 lakh users of EPDCL) , the report noted.

No tariff hike was proposed in Low Tension - II A and II B (commercial), LT-III (industry), LT IV (general purpose), LT V (agriculture, aqua culture and agro-based industries), High Tension III (industries) and HT V (aqua culture), and LT and HT IV C (religious places) categories.

The discoms also proposed to hike the power charges for the energy consumed by lift irrigation projects from `5.8 per unit to `7.15 per unit. It also proposed nine-hour free power supply to agriculture consumers from which 16 lakh farmers would benefit. Further, the discoms proposed a new category with government offices, government educational institutions, government hospitals and charitable institutions with a uniform energy charge of `7 per unit and fixed charges of `30 per month. This is against the existing tariff of `7.65, `6.95 and `6.70 per unit for 11 KV, 33 KV and 132 KV consumers and fixed chargers of `475 per month.

In case of tariff for townships (HT I), colonies, advertising hoardings, function halls/auditoriums (LT II and HT II), public infrastructure, tourism, religious places (LT IV), railway traction, corporate farmers, hatcheries and others, the proposed hike was between `0.55 per unit to `2.75 per unit depending on the category.

With the above proposed tariff changes, the discoms projected the aggregate revenue requirement of `44,840 crore, while the current revenue at present is `30,399.72 crore. The proposed hike would marginally improve the revenue to `31.772.99 crore. While the present revenue gap is `14,411.24 crore, it is projected to marginally improve to `13,067.97 crore in 2020-21 due to the proposed tariff changes.