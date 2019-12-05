Four held for exploiting minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Wednesday arrested four youths, including three minors, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident had occurred in September but came to light only after the girl along with her mother lodged a complaint with the Bhavanipuram police on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the prime accused Sai (19), a degree student, befriended and exploited her sexually. Sai met the girl at a florist’s at Vaagu Centre, where her mother works. After winning her trust, Sai and his three friends, who are juveniles, used to take the girl to isolated places. She was reportedly raped on multiple occasions during these trips. When the girl proposed to Sai, he refused and allegedly abused her verbally.

Realising that she was cheated, the girl informed her mother of the incident on Tuesday, who then lodged a complaint. When contacted, Bhavanipuram inspector said they had registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.