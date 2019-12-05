Ministers lash out at Pawan’s remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the comments made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on punishing the culprits of Disha, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpasreevani and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha sought an unconditional apology from him for the ‘derogatory’ remarks.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, the ministers said the actor-turned-politician should seek an apology from women for his ‘derogatory’ comments that hurt the sentiments of women, and withdraw his comments.

“Pawan Kalyan stating that the accused in the Disha case should be given two lashes with a cane is not correct. Can such offences be controlled if the offenders are punished with two whacks of a cane?” they questioned.

“It is evident that Pawan Kalyan lacks respect for women and he should speak responsibly. While nation-wide protests are being held on the issue, how can Pawan Kalyan make such comments,” they said.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was deeply saddened when he heard the news and has decided to take stringent action to prevent such incidents,’’ the Home Minister, said, adding that stringent laws would be introduced to curb violence against women.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, YSRC MLA Koramutla Srinivasulu said, “People are confused and surprised by Pawan Kalyan’s comments. On one hand, he mentions his anger and explains the instance in which he ran home to fetch a sword to hurt unruly persons who ragged his sister when he was young, on the other, he says that the Disha’s culprits should be let off with two smacks.”

Police say no to Pawan’s tomato market visit

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s proposed visit to the Madanapalle tomato market on Thursday is likely to end up in a confrontation between the government and the actor-turned-politician with the authorities asking Pawan not to visit the market as it might lead to commotion. Pawan Kalyan, however, said he will go ahead with his visit. During his visit to Rayalaseema, Pawan Kalyan reached Madanapalle on Wednesday night. As per his tour schedule, the JSP chief was scheduled to visit the Madanapalle market, famous for tomato trading, on Thursday and interact with the farmers to know their problems first hand.