SCR GM inspects railway stations in Vijayawada division

 South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya conducted the annual inspection of Vijayawada division's Duvvada-Rajahmundry section on Wednesday.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya conducted the annual inspection of Vijayawada division’s Duvvada-Rajahmundry section on Wednesday. Commencing from Duvvada Railway Station, the inspection covered all major railway stations enroute till Rajahmundry. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas accompanied Mallya during his visit.

The duo began the checks by inspecting the manned level crossing gate between Thadi and Anakapalle stations and examined safety equipment available at Gate Cabin, approach roads, track visibility and first aid availability. The general manager also inaugurated a 1KwP solar power plant at the level crossing gate.
Mallya proceeded to Anakapalle Railway Station and inspected the premises, circulating area, platforms and station manager’s office.

 He inaugurated two apps- Train Guidance Display System and Commercial Management System at the station premises and briefed the media on developmental plans in the region. Anakapalli MLA G Amaranath and MLC B Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao met Mallya and discussed various rail developmental issues and submitted memorandums. Later, the GM inspected a bridge between Anakapalle, Bayyavaram stations and conducted speed test between Narsipatnam Road and Tuni stations.

