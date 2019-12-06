RGUKT-Nuzvid students top international design contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (have secured first position in World Field Programmable Gate Array Design Contest 2019 in Asia Pacific region category.

Their project is based on automated cars. The students will present their ideas in the grand finale to be held in Tianjin, China from December 9 to 11.

The international tournament, was divided into four regional categories-Asia-Pacific and Japan, North and South America, Greater China and Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Global conglomerates such as Intel, Digikei and ISSI are sponsoring the event.

As per reports, around 255 projects were received from across the world, out of which 71 were from the first regional category.

RGUKT students bagged the 1st prize for the autonomous car project and secured the fourth position for the digital farming project.

Md Sameer Baig and Y John Paul of ECE branch 4th year and G Siva Nagaraju of ECE branch 3rd year developed the automated car project.