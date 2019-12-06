Home Cities Vijayawada

Zero FIR: Vijayawada police find missing boy in a jiffy

With Zero FIR being implemented, complaints can be lodged at any police station to save time.

Published: 06th December 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Following a complaint lodged by a man, after his son went missing, the Kanchikacherla police registered the first Zero FIR (crime number: 426/19) under Nandigama sub-division in Krishna district on Thursday.

In his complaint, G Ravi Nayak, a native of Jujjuru village in Veerulapadu mandal, said that his son G Dharma Teja (14) went missing on Wednesday evening after having an argument with a class VIII student at his school during lunch hour. A class X student, Teja stays at BC Welfare Hostel in the same village.

Speaking to TNIE, Kanchikacherla sub-inspector G Sri Hari Babu said, “Reportedly depressed over a spat in school, Teja took permission to leave the school around 3.30 pm and left. However, he did not return to the hostel.”

Upon being informed, Teja’s father went to the hostel warden’s residence in Kanchikacherla to find out the whereabouts of Teja.

After waiting till 10.30 in the night, when he did not return, Ravi Nayak and the warden went to the Kanchikacherla police station and lodged a complaint. The police filed a Zero FIR and swung into action without wasting any time.

“After the complaint was received, two special teams were formed, who took up search operations at Kodad and Kanchikacherla bus stations to trace the whereabouts of the missing boy. However, we came to know that he had gone to his relative’s house at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district of Telangana,” the SI said.

On Thursday morning, a team was sent to Miryalaguda to bring the boy back to the village. Later, Teja was handed over to his parents.

Normally, in such cases, the complainant would be asked to approach the police station under whose jurisdiction the crime or incident has taken place, but now with Zero FIR being implemented, complaints can be lodged at any police station to save time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zero FIR Zero fir india India zero fir Missing children cases
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp