Balotsavam begins on a grand note

More than 7,000 children from across the State participated in competitions held as part of the event.

Kids participating in a fancy dress competition, held as part of Amaravati Balotsav, a 3-day kids festival at Potti Sri Ramulu College in the city. (Photo| EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amaravati Balotsavam 2019 was inaugurated by Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao at Potti Sriramulu College in Vijayawada on Friday. Speaking on the occasion he said, “Education is not the only criteria for success. All children should participate in curricular activities as well.”

More than 7,000 children from across the State participated in competitions held as part of the event. Drawing, cartoon making, essay writing, story telling, story writing, poem writing, patriotic song singing, short play and fancy dress were some of the competitions held on the first day.

Addressing the media, convenor of Balotsavam G Jyotsna said, “We are overwhelmed with the number of participants at this year’s Balotsavam. It is good to see that more number of parents, as well as students, are interested in showcasing their talents and not being worried about academics. Balotsavam is one of the platforms where students can overcome their problems of stage-fear and gain confidence to face the world when they grow up.”

