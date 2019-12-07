Home Cities Vijayawada

Home guards extolled on 57th Raising Day

The 57th Raising Day of the Home Guard organisation was observed at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds in the city on Friday.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

57th Raising Day of the Home Guard organisation

57th Raising Day of the Home Guard organisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The 57th Raising Day of the Home Guard organisation was observed at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds in the city on Friday.

City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao received the guard of honour from home guards.
The top cop praised the work done by 1,063 home guards of the city in different departments, such as Law and Order, CID, Task Force, drivers, computer operators and technicians.

Tirumala Rao said apart from performing their duties as police officers, home guards also extended their services to the public during emergency situations such as floods, fire incidents and epidemics. Later, he distributed awards to them for performance in sports events.

“Home guards play a major role in policing and the State government is treating them on par with the police department by giving them salary equal to the constables, along with other facilities,” said Tirumala Rao.

DGP Gautam Sawang greeted said: “The State government assigned Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to home guards in a first of its kind move in India. Also, Axis Bank tied up with the government to provide the assigned Rs 30 lakh insurance policy alongside the police constables.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Home Guard organisation 57th Raising Day Vijayawada
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp