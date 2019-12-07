Home guards extolled on 57th Raising Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 57th Raising Day of the Home Guard organisation was observed at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds in the city on Friday.

City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao received the guard of honour from home guards.

The top cop praised the work done by 1,063 home guards of the city in different departments, such as Law and Order, CID, Task Force, drivers, computer operators and technicians.

Tirumala Rao said apart from performing their duties as police officers, home guards also extended their services to the public during emergency situations such as floods, fire incidents and epidemics. Later, he distributed awards to them for performance in sports events.

“Home guards play a major role in policing and the State government is treating them on par with the police department by giving them salary equal to the constables, along with other facilities,” said Tirumala Rao.

DGP Gautam Sawang greeted said: “The State government assigned Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to home guards in a first of its kind move in India. Also, Axis Bank tied up with the government to provide the assigned Rs 30 lakh insurance policy alongside the police constables.”