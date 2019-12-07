Home Cities Vijayawada

Plea for probe in Vijayawada dump yard fire

A group comprising of members of AP Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) and Krishna Lawyers Association visited the Ajit Singh Nagar dump yard on Friday.

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A group comprising of members of AP Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) and Krishna Lawyers Association visited the Ajit Singh Nagar dump yard on Friday. After inspecting the site where fire is still raging on, the group demanded that the police investigate the incident to find out who or what is responsible behind it.

“Every year, similar fires break out here but no one knows the reason behind it. It is better if the police look into the matter,” said APCLA State secretary and High Court lawyer P Suresh Kumar.

The group also demanded that the garbage be permanently shifted to other areas and that financial aid be provided to people living nearby the dump yard who are facing health issues. “The residents here are facing several health issues over the years and the smoke emanating from the fire has added to their woes. The State government should reimburse their medical bills,” Suresh Kumar added.

The group has also urged the pollution control board to spray pesticides on the garbage at the dump in order to kill mosquitoes and flies that cause diseases.

