Vijayawada helpline staffers’ alacrity put to test

In a bid to test the promptness of the staff, the top cop had asked a female police officer to dial 100 and seek help from the police.

Published: 08th December 2019 02:47 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  City commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao praised the efforts of two Dail-100 staffers in rescuing a girl from eve-teasers within ten minutes of receiving a call through the helpline on Saturday.

Acting on the phone call, duty ASI Ramana Kumari and constable K Ramesh rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.

“A cash prize was awarded to the two police staffers for acting promptly. They did not know it was a fake complaint. They reached the said spot in less than ten minutes and met the woman who called for help.

I request all women to save helpline numbers in their mobile phones and call us whenever they are in any kind of danger,” Tirumala Rao said.

