EO urges Bhavani Deeksha devotees not to bring plastic bags to the temple

Addressing the media here at the temple on Sunday, he said elaborate arrangements have been made atop Indrakeeladri for the devotees visiting the temple for deeksha relinquishment

Published: 09th December 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams temple

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams temple (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams MV Suresh Babu requested Bhavani devotees, who would be visiting the temple for relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha from December 18 to 22, not to bring plastic covers to the temple.

Addressing the media here at the temple on Sunday, he said elaborate arrangements have been made atop Indrakeeladri for the devotees visiting the temple for deeksha relinquishment. He added that they were expecting a devotee turnout of around seven lakh this year.

The temple will be kept opened from 3 am to 11 pm during the three-day event, the EO said and urged the devotees to only use the dedicated path at Kanaka Durga Nagar to reach the temple.“Over 80 per cent of all the preparations have been completed for the event. Devotees are requested not to carry plastic bags as we have imposed a strict ban on it,” said Suresh Babu.

Comments

