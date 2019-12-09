TTEs nab fake railway employee, family onboard train at Khammam station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two deputy chief ticket inspectors from Central Ticket Checking Squad (Railway Board), Paruchuri Sandeep and ST Kumar Guru conducted a surprise check in Train No 22415 (Visakhapatnam-New Delhi) AC Express between Vijayawada and Khammam stations on December 5 and nabbed a family travelling using fake documents.

While inspecting second AC coaches, a passenger was found travelling on a privilege pass from Visakhapatnam to Bhopal along with his wife, son and daughter in A4 compartment of the tr, while their names were found on the rolls for A2 compartment.

Upon verifying details of the pass like validity and issuing authority followed by questioning of the passenger, it was found that he was not a railway employee, but a lawyer posing as a Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) of Mumbai, Central Railway and travelling on a fake privilege pass, which he bought from a tout.

Another fake pass was also found on him bearing the designation of CTI/Khurda/East Coast Railway using which, seats were reserved in A3 coach in the same train for the same date to travel from Vijayawada to Bhopal. However, the pass was not utilised.

The family of four was detained at Khammam station, handed over to Government Railway Police and an FIR was lodged against them.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Vijayawada) P Bhaskar Reddy appreciated both TTEs of the Central Ticket Checking Squad for their due diligence, resourcefulness in tracing and reporting such deceitful methods practiced by frauds which lead to loss of revenue.