Runaway woman returns in search of parents in Vijayawada, seeks police help

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after 16-year-old Kodipetla Bhavani reunited with her biological parents, a woman from Tamil Nadu approached Vijayawada police during ‘Spandana’ programme, on Monday, seeking their help in finding her parents from whom she separated 25 years ago.

The woman, Latha, 32, along with her husband Kanchivanam came to the city from all the way from Madurai in search of her biological parents.Her desire to find and meet her biological parents deepened after she had lost the woman who adopted her. “My adoptive mother raised me all these years with the same love and care with which a birth mother showers her children. She even performed my marriage. After her death, I do not have anybody to turn to for emotional support. My husband Kanchivanam doesn’t have parents and any relatives. We have do not have children either. When I told him that I ran away from home when I was seven, he encouraged me to find my real parents,” said Latha.

In her petition to Vijayawada city commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Latha told that her original name was Adilaksmi and left home when she was seven years’ old. Even after 25 years, Latha recalled her father’s name as Narayana and thatthey lived in a rented house along a canal bund in Vijayawada. She said she remembered her father was an autorickshaw driver and her mother was a homemaker. She also told police that she had two brothers.

“When Latha’s parents scolded her for not going to school regularly, she was angry and left home. A woman saw Latha at the Vijayawada bus stand and took her to Tamil Nadu where she sold her for `500 to another woman,” said Tirumala Rao.

Responding to the petition, Tirumala Rao assured that the police department would do its best to find her biological parents.

“I request public as well as media to give wide publicity to the story of Latha so that her biological parents will get to know her quest. Meanwhile, we are also collecting the information about her parents with the help of local police and verifying previous missing cases filed in 1996,” the CP said.