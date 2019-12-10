Home Cities Vijayawada

Runaway woman returns in search of parents in Vijayawada, seeks police help

Police commissioner assures her of all possible help in finding biological family

Published: 10th December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Latha along with her husband Kanchivanam came to the city from all the way from Madurai in search of her biological parents

Latha along with her husband Kanchivanam came to the city from all the way from Madurai in search of her biological parents. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after 16-year-old Kodipetla Bhavani reunited with her biological parents, a woman from Tamil Nadu approached Vijayawada police during ‘Spandana’ programme, on Monday, seeking their help in finding her parents from whom she separated 25 years ago.

The woman, Latha, 32, along with her husband Kanchivanam came to the city from all the way from Madurai in search of her biological parents.Her desire to find and meet her biological parents deepened after she had lost the woman who adopted her. “My adoptive mother raised me all these years with the same love and care with which a birth mother showers her children. She even performed my marriage. After her death, I do not have anybody to turn to for emotional support. My husband Kanchivanam doesn’t have parents and any relatives. We have do not have children either. When I told him that I ran away from  home when I was seven, he encouraged me to find my  real parents,” said Latha.

In her petition to Vijayawada city commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Latha told that her original name was Adilaksmi and left home when she was seven years’ old. Even after 25 years, Latha recalled her father’s name as Narayana and  thatthey lived in a rented house along a canal bund in Vijayawada. She said she remembered her father was an autorickshaw driver and her mother was a homemaker. She also told police that she had two brothers.

“When Latha’s parents scolded her for not going to school regularly, she was angry  and left home. A woman saw Latha at the Vijayawada bus stand and took her to Tamil Nadu where she sold her for `500 to another woman,” said Tirumala Rao.

Responding to the petition, Tirumala Rao assured that the police department would do its best to find her biological parents.

 “I request public as well as media to give wide publicity to the story of Latha so that her biological parents will get to know her quest. Meanwhile, we are also collecting the information about her parents with the help of local police and verifying previous missing cases filed in 1996,” the CP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawad woman retruns
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp