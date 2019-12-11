Home Cities Vijayawada

First anti-human trafficking club in college

The new anti-human trafficking club will work with the State government, police department and the women’s commission to curb trafficking of women and children for labour and flesh trade.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maris Stella College launched an anti-human trafficking club at its premises in the city on Tuesday. 

It is the first college in the State to take such an initiative. Inaugurating the logo and brochure of the club, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said, “There are several clubs devoted to art, science, poetry and sports in almost all colleges across the State but only Maris Stella College has come forward and taken an initiative to start a club aimed at elimination of human trafficking. I am happy for them.” 

Blaming illiteracy as one of the primary reasons behind trafficking Padma said, “College students can make this initiative a success by conducting cultural programmes such as street plays and campaigns to highlight the importance of education.

Latest tech can also be used by them to figure out the reasons behind trafficking and come up with solutions to end these crimes.” 

