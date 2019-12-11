APSRTC fare hike comes into effect from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The enhanced fares of AP Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses will come into effect from Wednesday. The Corporation gave some relief to those travelling shorter distances - first 10 km or two stages - by not touching the fares of various categories.

A circular on the enhanced fares was issued on Tuesday by APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu. As per the revised tariff, Palle Velugu bus fare has been enhanced by 10 paise per km and the hike is applicable only after two stages or 10 km after a passenger boards bus. A hike of Rs 5 will be applicable up to 75 km on Palle Velugu services.

Similarly, there is no hike in fares for city and ordinary services in to 11 stages or 22 km.

RTC officials said with no enhancement of fares for up to 11 stages in these two categories of services, there will not be any burden on 86 per cent of city bus commuters.

While fares of Ultra Deluxe and Super Luxury have been increased by 20 paise per km and Indra, Garuda and Amaravati by 10 paise per km, Sleeper service fares remain unchanged.

Though Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Sunday indicated a hike of 20 paise per km across all services except Palle Velugu and city services, the Corporation seems to have cushioned passengers of air conditioned services by choosing to raise fares of these categories by 10 paise per km.‘’In spite of steady diesel price increase from `49 to ` 70 per litre since the last hike effected by the Corporation in October 2015, we have not enhanced the fares to spare passengers from additional burden the passengers,’’ Babu said.

Elaborating further, he said that steep diesel price hike left its adverse impact on the APSRTC and the Corporation was bearing a burden of Rs 630 crore per annum on purchase of fuel and Rs 650 crore per annum due to increase in prices of spares and employees’ salaries.

“Even though the corporation was left with an additional Rs 1,280 crore per annum, passengers were not burdened and we also succeeded in increasing the Occupancy Ratio (OR) to 79 percent from 73,’’ he said.