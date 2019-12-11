Bill to amend School Education Act introduced in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Tuesday tabled three Bills in the State Legislative Assembly. Among them, one was a Bill to amend the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Act, 2019.

After its enactment, the commission, which monitors schools, will get the authority to maintain the standard of education, regulate fee, ensure competence of teachers and for inspection/monitoring of colleges.

Another Bill to amend the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, to allow the TTD appoint more than 19 trust board members, was also introduced.

The third Bill that was tabled was to allow the hike in liquor prices. The government implemented the new liquor policy from October 1, 2019, and increased the prices after issuing an ordinance on September 30.