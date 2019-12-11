Home Cities Vijayawada

DSS conference on violence against Dalit women, children 

She also opined that there is a need for introducing stronger laws to ensure justice and safety for the vulnerable sections of the society. 

VIJAYAWADA:  Dalit Stree Shakthi (DSS) organised a round table conference on ‘violence against Dalit women and girl children’ on the occasion of Human Rights Day and discussed 30 cases of crimes against men and women belonging to OBC, SC and ST communities on Tuesday.

During the conference, victims of sexual, caste abuse and other attacks requested the officials concerned to speed up investigation process and render justice to them. 

Addressing the victims, AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who attended the conference as chief guest, said the number of crimes against women are increasing despite the State government taking several measures to ensure safety of women.

“Giving priority to women safety, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to introduce the Women Safety Bill in the Assembly which promises investigation and trial of cases pertaining to crime against women will be completed within 21 days of the incident. The new law will give relief and send strong signals to the accused who are indulging in such heinous practices,” she said.

Secretary to the government (social welfare) M Ravi Chandra stressed the need for cooperation between the departments concerned to solve hate crime cases as soon as possible.

“There is a need of bringing awareness among collectors, SPs, prosecutors and all others officials concerned to deal with this type of cases. We are conducting a meeting on the same on December 21.” Director of prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao stated that the prosecution, social welfare and police department are responsible for the delay in solving cases. 

