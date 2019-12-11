Home Cities Vijayawada

Experts review Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's waste management

As part of it, Venkatesh said the chairman that the corporation is collecting dry and wet waste from the public under its door-to-door segregation initiative.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chairperson of the State level expert committee on environment T Chatterjee and PCB members inspecting a pollution control plant in the city.

Chairperson of the State level expert committee on environment T Chatterjee and PCB members inspecting a pollution control plant in the city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The chairperson of the State level expert committee for protection of environment T Chatterjee, has expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of solid waste management units maintained by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) under its ambit. 

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday formally met Chatterjee at a private hotel in the city and explained to him the steps being taken by the civic body in order to reduce pollution levels across the 59 divisions of the city.

As part of it, Venkatesh said the chairman that the corporation is collecting dry and wet waste from the public under its door-to-door segregation initiative.

The segregated waste is shifted to the composting plants and vermicompost plants in order to produce organic manure from it.

Highlighting the initiatives being taken by VMC in order to eliminate single-use plastic, the civic body chief said that a ban is being enforced in the city since June. Besides that, the collected plastic waste is being shifted to recycling units for producing bricks and also supplied to cement manufacturing companies, where they are utilising it as an alternative fuel to coal. 

Later, Chatterjee accompanied by his team carried out a ground-level inspection at the dumping yard and took stock of the progress of C&D waste recycling plant and other plants functioning at Ajith Singh Nagar. APPCB chief engineer A Ramchand, joint chief environmental engineer NV Bhaskar, VMC chief engineer D Mariyanna, superintendent engineer (projects) JV Rama Krishna and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Vijayawada
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp