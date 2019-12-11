Experts review Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's waste management

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The chairperson of the State level expert committee for protection of environment T Chatterjee, has expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of solid waste management units maintained by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) under its ambit.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday formally met Chatterjee at a private hotel in the city and explained to him the steps being taken by the civic body in order to reduce pollution levels across the 59 divisions of the city.

As part of it, Venkatesh said the chairman that the corporation is collecting dry and wet waste from the public under its door-to-door segregation initiative.

The segregated waste is shifted to the composting plants and vermicompost plants in order to produce organic manure from it.

Highlighting the initiatives being taken by VMC in order to eliminate single-use plastic, the civic body chief said that a ban is being enforced in the city since June. Besides that, the collected plastic waste is being shifted to recycling units for producing bricks and also supplied to cement manufacturing companies, where they are utilising it as an alternative fuel to coal.

Later, Chatterjee accompanied by his team carried out a ground-level inspection at the dumping yard and took stock of the progress of C&D waste recycling plant and other plants functioning at Ajith Singh Nagar. APPCB chief engineer A Ramchand, joint chief environmental engineer NV Bhaskar, VMC chief engineer D Mariyanna, superintendent engineer (projects) JV Rama Krishna and other officials were also present.