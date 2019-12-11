Home Cities Vijayawada

Good response to five-day English training session

Around 130 teachers from across the State (10 from each district) have been selected for training as district resource persons (DRPs) and all of them have participated in the training workshop.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day training programme that began on Monday for teachers of primary schools to teach in English has received good response.

Around 130 teachers from across the State (10 from each district) have been selected for training as district resource persons (DRPs) and all of them have participated in the training workshop.

“Apart from the 130 we have here, we received nearly 100 extra applications from teachers across the State who wanted to be a part of this five-day workshop. However, we could not accommodate them as we formulated the teaching module keeping in mind logistic feasibility,” said Martin LKG, a member of the content development team. 

He also said that the 30 State resource persons (SRPs) who underwent similar training last week as part of a three-day workshop have proved to be extremely helpful in teaching the DRPs. 

The session on day one dealt with removing prejudices pertaining to the supposed death of the Telugu language due to introduction of English as medium of instructions in schools.

“We were explained in detail how the enter module of English medium would work. We understood that teaching in English will enhance the students’ abilities and will not endanger Telugu as all  schools will have Telugu as a compulsory subject,” said one of the teachers on condition of anonymity.

On the second day of training, teachers were asked to analyse their own weaknesses and learn from others.

“We realised that all the teachers know how to write in English as they had to pass the English test during their recruitment tests. However, they lack in confidence. Since they have never addressed a group of students or communicated in English, they lack the confidence to speak in that language,” said Martin. The training team believe that at the end of the five-day training session, the teachers will be able to confidently speak in English.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
teaching workshop Andhra Pradesh teachers
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp