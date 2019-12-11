Happy with statement of Botch: Amaravati farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The assurance in the Assembly by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botch Satyanarayana on development of returnable plots to the farmers of the capital region was welcomed by those who had given lands for Amaravati development. However, the farmers also said that a more specific statement by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would have given them more confidence.

Botcha, in the Assembly on Tuesday, said his government was committed to give returnable plots in developed layouts as promised by the earlier government to the farmers.

To this, the farmers said that it was a welcome sign as the minister clarified the government’s stand.

“It definitely clears the air, but we were expecting a more detailed and specific statement on how the development would be done and what other projects would be taken up in the capital. Since the ministers said that there was no money to build a capital city, we expected that Chief Minister Jagan or his ministers would make an elaborate statement on the government’s plans.

We hope that the CM makes an announcement to address all our concerns before the conclusion of the session,” farmers from a few villages, such as Thullur, Mandadam and Velagapudi, said after Botcha’s statement.