Home Cities Vijayawada

Happy with statement of Botch: Amaravati farmers

Botcha, in the Assembly on Tuesday, said his government was committed to give returnable plots in developed layouts as promised by the earlier government to the farmers. 

Published: 11th December 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

women farmers, green revolution

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The assurance in the Assembly by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botch Satyanarayana on development of returnable plots to the farmers of the capital region was welcomed by those who had given lands for Amaravati development. However, the farmers also said that a more specific statement by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would have given them more confidence.

Botcha, in the Assembly on Tuesday, said his government was committed to give returnable plots in developed layouts as promised by the earlier government to the farmers.

 To this, the farmers said that it was a welcome sign as the minister clarified the government’s stand. 

“It definitely clears the air, but we were expecting a more detailed and specific statement on how the development would be done and what other projects would be taken up in the capital. Since the ministers said that there was no money to build a capital city, we expected that Chief Minister Jagan or his ministers would make an elaborate statement on the government’s plans.

We hope that the CM makes an announcement to address all our concerns before the conclusion of the session,” farmers from a few villages, such as Thullur, Mandadam and Velagapudi, said after Botcha’s statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Botch Satyanarayana Andhra Pradesh farmers Amaravati farmers
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp