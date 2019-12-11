Home Cities Vijayawada

Latha reunited with family after 12 years, thanks to police Spandana in 24 hours 

The tale of Latha, 25, who ran away from home about 12 years ago, ended on a happy note as she got reunited with her biological parents in the city on Tuesday.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao with Latha and her family members | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The tale of Latha, 25, who ran away from home about 12 years ago, ended on a happy note as she got reunited with her biological parents in the city on Tuesday.According to police, Latha, whose original name is Adilakshmi ran away from home on March 19, 2007 after being scolded by her mother Chenchamma for not going to school regularly. When she went to the bus station, an unidentified woman took her to Tamil Nadu from Vijayawada and sold Latha to Madhurika for `500, who raised her. 

After 12 years of separation, she wanted to find her parents. She explained her past to her husband Kancheevan that she ran away from home and expressed her wish to meet her parents. He encouraged Latha in her pursuit. The couple hailing from a small village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, approached City Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao with the help of Vijayawada-based lawyer Sistla Ramprasad and submitted a petition during the Spandana programme on Monday. 

“Based on the information provided by Latha, we enquired about her father Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narayana and also verified the missing cases filed in the city in the past one and half decades. Latha told us that she left home in 1996. But, she ran away from home in 2007.

On seeing the media reports, her family members approached us claiming Latha is their daughter. After verifying the facts, we reunited Latha with her family,” said the Commissioner of Police. After seeing her family members in the office of the commissioner, Latha broke into tears. Her parents Narayana and Chenchamma expressed gratitude to the media and police for their help.

Runaway gets reunited with her family after 12 years

“We never expected that this day would come in our lives. After seeing a report published in a vernacular daily on the petition filed by Latha during Spandana, I approached the Commissioner of Police with the details of my daughter. After verifying my old ration card and family photos, the police came to a conclusion that our claim was genuine and reunited Latha with us,” said Narayana.

Sharing her joy with TNIE, Latha said, “After my adoptive mother Madhurika died of cancer recently, I got an urge to meet my family. We do not have children. Hence, we came in search of my parents and found them in just one day. I am very happy to see my parents after a long time.” It is the second such incident in the city as Kodipetla Bhavani (16) who went missing 12 years ago, got reunited with her biological parents on Sunday.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp