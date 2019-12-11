Home Cities Vijayawada

Official blame game as air pollution rises in Vijayawada

Air pollution in Vijayawada is increasing at alarming levels. However, no concrete steps are being taken to bring down air quality to permissible limits.

An under construction building in the city.

An under construction building in the city. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Air pollution in Vijayawada is increasing at alarming levels. However, no concrete steps are being taken to bring down air quality to permissible limits.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) served multiple notices to  Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to take stock of the air quality in the city. 

The State pollution control body in turn suggested multiple steps to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to curb air pollution.

One of these included directing builders to cover under-construction buildings with tarpaulin sheets to prevent the dust from accumulating on roads, which in turn leads to air pollution. However, during a recent inspection it was found that none of the sites were covered.

“Apart from procuring dust sucking machines, we directed the municipal corporation to cover all under construction sites. The second biggest contributor to pollution in the city after vehicular traffic is dust from buildings. Due to several infrastructure works being carried out across the city, the dust keeps falling on the roads, increasing pollution levels. So we requested VMC to direct all builders to take necessary actions,” said APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad.

However, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has denied that any such instructions were given by the APPCB. “We only received orders regarding procurement of dust sucking machines, and we are already doing so. We have already invited tenders for the same. We never received any written instructions about directing builders to cover under construction sites,” said the civic body chief.

Once we receive written orders from the PCB, we will take necessary steps to curb pollution, he added. As per the national ambient air quality standards, respirable suspended particulate matter (SPM) should be 60 microgram/cubic metre annually. However the city is recording 80-100 microgram/cubic metre on an average every day.

