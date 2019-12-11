Ours is pro-farmer government, MSP for all crops will be announced tomorrow, says CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government will extend all support to the farmers with the price stabilisation fund, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be announced for paddy, jowar, ragi, red gram, black gram, green gram, Bengal gram, groundnut, turmeric, chilli and other crops much before the produce comes to the market.

“We will issue an advertisement in newspapers on Thursday itself with a chart of the MSP for the crops,” he announced.

Making it clear that the farmers need not sell their produce at a price less than MSP, he said the support price will be provided at the procurement centres and phone numbers will also be given to resolve their problems.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu said paddy farmers in Krishna district were not able to sell their produce at procurement centres for support price.

“I ask the Chief Minister to make a field visit in Krishna district and ascertain for himself the problems being faced by farmers,” Naidu said.

Reacting to this, Jagan said he would announce the MSP for all the crops on Thursday itself and also advertise the same in newspapers.

“We will be in the forefront to prove that this government is pro-farmer. We will not cheat the farming community like the previous Chandrababu Naidu government. We have promised to set up a price stabilisation fund with Rs 3,000 crore for the benefit of farmers,’’ he asserted, while participating in a short discussion on the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Yojana.

“We are proud that we cleared the dues to the tune of Rs 960 crore kept pending by the previous government to farmers on purchase of paddy.

The Leader of Opposition should feel ashamed for it.”Earlier, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu explained the salient features of Rythu Bharosa scheme and informed the House that financial assistance to the tune of Rs 5,230.24 crore, including the Centre’s share of Rs 1,571.95 crore would be extended to 45.82 lakh farmers.

Out of the total, 1.24 lakh are tenant farmers. The YSRC government is committed to the uplift of the farmers, he said.

The YSRC and TDP exchanged words on the issue of ensuring farmer welfare. The TDP members pointed out that the government betrayed the farmers by giving only `7,500 per year instead of the promised sum of Rs 12,500.

The treasury benches refuted the claim of the TDP saying that the government even enhanced the aid to Rs 13,500 from the promised Rs 12,500 per year. The contention of the YSRC MLAs is that the State government makes budgetary allocation according to the grants and other funds it gets from the Centre.

However, Naidu alleged that it was nothing but betraying the farmers to use the amount of Centre for the implementation of ‘Rythu Bharosa’. “You people claim that you will never renege on any promise once made. I ask the Chief Minister. Don’t you go back on the issue?” Naidu questioned. At this juncture, Jagan with folded hands said, “Naidu’s attitude reflects the saying Kukka thoka vankara.”

TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the government cheated the farmers to the tune of Rs 5,000 per year by giving only Rs 7,500. He said that the number of beneficiary tenant farmers was also reduced to 1.24 lakh despite their number being more than 60 lakh.

“This may be the only government, which is creating a divide on caste lines among the farming community by announcing to provide the benefit to the tenant farmers on the basis of caste. As per the guidelines of the government, ST tenant farmers will be given first priority, followed by SCs and BCs in implementation of the scheme,’’ he said.

Saying that several farmers in his Mylavaram constituency with lands in the areas bordering Telangana, are losing the benefits of Rythu Bharosa as well as Rythu Bandhu schemes, despite having Aadhaar cards, YSRC MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad urged the State government to look into the matter.

