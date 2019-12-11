Polavaram funds expected soon: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the discussion on Polavaram project in Parliament, State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, along with YSRC MPs and State officials, met his Union counterpart Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested for the faster release of funds.

According to a statement from the minister’s office after the meeting, the Union Minister is said to have informed that the Rs 1,850 crore, sanctioned by the Centre last month, would be released in ‘two-three days’. “The Union minister assured Centre’s complete support for the completion of the project. He also expressed satisfaction over reverse tendering,” Anil Kumar was quoted as saying.