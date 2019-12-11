Home Cities Vijayawada

Runaway reunited with her family after 12 years

When Adi Lakshmi had gone missing on March 19, 2007, Narayana lodged a complaint with the Gudlavalleru police station.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Latha weeps as she meets her parents after 12 years of separation at Commissioner’s office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While everyone in the family of Latha aka Adi Lakshmi celebrated her homecoming after having gone missing for 12 years, the trauma and helplessness her father Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narayana experienced after the police department threw up its hands in finding his daughter and his subsequent decision to resign from his job as home guard, came to light on Tuesday.

Lakshmi Narayana now works as a manual scavenger to support his family of three - his wife Chanchamma and two sons.  

When Adi Lakshmi had gone missing on March 19, 2007, Narayana lodged a complaint with the Gudlavalleru police station. Ironically, the fact that he was the home guard with the same police station did not help him trace his missing daughter.

He along with his family used to live in a rented house in the first ward of Gudlavalleru at the time when 13-year-old Adi Lakshmi had gone missing. 

In his desperate bid to trace his daughter, Narayana ran from pillar to post without success. 
“Frustrated over not getting support from my own police department, I left the job and started searching for her on my own. I lost hope in the police department. I went to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and other places but I could not find her. Not a day passed without our grieving over her absence. By god’s grace, we came back home after 12 years,” said Narayana. 

Latha was in class III at CBCNE School at Jamespet of Gudlavalleru village and reportedly went missing while she was on her way home from school. When Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao came to know about the fact that Narayana resigned as home guard, he assured that he would  take him back if he is willing to serve the department. “The decision of taking Narayana back into service is the discretion of Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu. However, we will request him to consider Narayana’s case,” said Tirumala Rao. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp