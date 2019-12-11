Runaway reunited with her family after 12 years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While everyone in the family of Latha aka Adi Lakshmi celebrated her homecoming after having gone missing for 12 years, the trauma and helplessness her father Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narayana experienced after the police department threw up its hands in finding his daughter and his subsequent decision to resign from his job as home guard, came to light on Tuesday.

Lakshmi Narayana now works as a manual scavenger to support his family of three - his wife Chanchamma and two sons.

When Adi Lakshmi had gone missing on March 19, 2007, Narayana lodged a complaint with the Gudlavalleru police station. Ironically, the fact that he was the home guard with the same police station did not help him trace his missing daughter.

He along with his family used to live in a rented house in the first ward of Gudlavalleru at the time when 13-year-old Adi Lakshmi had gone missing.

In his desperate bid to trace his daughter, Narayana ran from pillar to post without success.

“Frustrated over not getting support from my own police department, I left the job and started searching for her on my own. I lost hope in the police department. I went to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and other places but I could not find her. Not a day passed without our grieving over her absence. By god’s grace, we came back home after 12 years,” said Narayana.

Latha was in class III at CBCNE School at Jamespet of Gudlavalleru village and reportedly went missing while she was on her way home from school. When Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao came to know about the fact that Narayana resigned as home guard, he assured that he would take him back if he is willing to serve the department. “The decision of taking Narayana back into service is the discretion of Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu. However, we will request him to consider Narayana’s case,” said Tirumala Rao.