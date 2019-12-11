Home Cities Vijayawada

Submit audit reports for Polavaram funds: Jal Shakti Minister

Ramachandra Rao, while giving a calling attention notice on the national irrigation projects, underlined the need for Centre’s cooperation for the speedy construction of Polavaram. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing that the Andhra Pradesh government should work in a ‘proactive’ manner pertaining to Polavaram irrigation project, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that funds for the national project would be released only when the State submits the audit reports of the expenditure made prior to April 1, 2014.

He noted that the State submitted audit reports only for Rs 3,000 crore of the Rs 5,130 crore spent on the project and added that approval for the revised cost estimates (RCE) could be given only after the reports for the remaining amount are furnished.

Replying to the queries of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Congress MPs KVP Ramachandra Rao and T Subbarami Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Union minister said, “After the approval of technical advisory committee (TAC), the Ministry of Finance constituted the RCE committee which sought audit reports of the expenditure made prior to Polavaram being declared a national project.

For about Rs 2,000 crore, audit reports need to be furnished. Until these reports are submitted, it will not be possible to finalise the cost necessary for the revised detailed project report’s approval. Similarly, further release of funds, including the recently approved Rs 1,850 crore, can’t be done.” 

He further observed, “So, to the question of when the funds would be given, it depends on when the State submits the information. In this matter, there is a need for the State to be more proactive.

"If the State is proactive, the Centre is ready to do the necessary." 

CM sought release of  Rs 16,000 crore in October

As part of the discussion, Vijayasai Reddy, in the wake of the delay in approving the revised DPR, sought to know the terms of reference and time given to the RCE committee for submission of its report. He further asked the Jal Shakti Minister to shed light on the ministry’s plan to release funds, recalling that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October requesting the release of Rs 16,000 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced.

“Our CM wants to complete the project by 2021 for which approval of revised DPR and release of funds are necessary,” he noted. He also questioned if it was true that excess payments were made to contractors of Polavaram project, as pointed out by the expert committee constituted by the State.

Subbarami Reddy too questioned the minister as to how the Centre plans to complete the work by 2021 when it is not releasing funds. “Normally, the Centre has to allocate funds in the budget. Here, it is a round about route through ministry and NABARD. How can the project be completed in the stipulated time when money is not freely flowing?” he sought to know.

In his reply, Gajendra Singh informed the House, “When Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) was introduced, it was decided to give it through NABARD. NABARD raises the money and gives it. Instead of worrying about how the Centre gives the funds, the State should fulfil its responsibility at the earliest so that the project can be executed speedily.”

‘PM Project’ 
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, participating in the discussion on the calling attention notice on national irrigation projects, suggested that Polavaram be ‘recognised’ as Pradhan Mantri Polavaram Project as the Centre is providing funds for it. “A nameplate of the same should be set up at the project site,” he said and added that the Minister should visit the project affected areas where large-scale irregularities took place.

