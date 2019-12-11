Home Cities Vijayawada

Vamsi seeks separate seat in House

The MLA came up with his request as soon as the second day of the AP State Assembly’s winter session began.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was suspended from the TDP after his recent meet with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday sought Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s permission to consider him a member who did not belong to the TDP as he could no longer sail with the party that ‘humiliated’ him.

The Speaker said Vamsi’s request would be considered as per the rules, and asked the latter to occupy any of the three vacant seats in the House. 

The MLA came up with his request as soon as the second day of the AP State Assembly’s winter session began. As Tammineni allowed him to speak, the TDP members raised objection and wondered as to how a member could be allowed to speak before Question Hour, and walked out protesting the Speaker’s decision.

When he was allowed to speak, the Gannavaram MLA described how his own party leaders were targeting him because he met the Chief Minister to apprise him of the problems being faced by the farmers in his constituency.

The TDP members disrupted the proceedings and, in the melee, they made remarks casting aspersions on the Speaker. 

Sitaram responded by saying Vamsi was also a member of the House and that his rights also needed to be protected. As the TDP members continued to disrupt the House, Vamsi, too, raised his voice and asked Opposition leader N Chandababu Naidu why his right to speak was being curtailed.

Tammineni said Vamsi’s request would be considered as per rules and conventions of the House. He suggested that the MLA could take any one of the vacant seats.

After the TDP members returned to the House, the Speaker asked them to withdraw their remarks that the “Assembly has turned into a YSRC office”. 

‘Sinned against NTR, lost power’ 

During the discussion, Tammineni Sitaram said one of the members raised the issue of an instance in which former CM NT Rama Rao was not allowed to speak in the Assembly. “Yes, I agree. I was there in the House then and I was part of that sin,’’ he said. “That is the reason I was out of power for 15 long years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp