Vamsi seeks separate seat in House

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was suspended from the TDP after his recent meet with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday sought Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s permission to consider him a member who did not belong to the TDP as he could no longer sail with the party that ‘humiliated’ him.

The Speaker said Vamsi’s request would be considered as per the rules, and asked the latter to occupy any of the three vacant seats in the House.

The MLA came up with his request as soon as the second day of the AP State Assembly’s winter session began. As Tammineni allowed him to speak, the TDP members raised objection and wondered as to how a member could be allowed to speak before Question Hour, and walked out protesting the Speaker’s decision.

When he was allowed to speak, the Gannavaram MLA described how his own party leaders were targeting him because he met the Chief Minister to apprise him of the problems being faced by the farmers in his constituency.

The TDP members disrupted the proceedings and, in the melee, they made remarks casting aspersions on the Speaker.

Sitaram responded by saying Vamsi was also a member of the House and that his rights also needed to be protected. As the TDP members continued to disrupt the House, Vamsi, too, raised his voice and asked Opposition leader N Chandababu Naidu why his right to speak was being curtailed.

Tammineni said Vamsi’s request would be considered as per rules and conventions of the House. He suggested that the MLA could take any one of the vacant seats.

After the TDP members returned to the House, the Speaker asked them to withdraw their remarks that the “Assembly has turned into a YSRC office”.

‘Sinned against NTR, lost power’

During the discussion, Tammineni Sitaram said one of the members raised the issue of an instance in which former CM NT Rama Rao was not allowed to speak in the Assembly. “Yes, I agree. I was there in the House then and I was part of that sin,’’ he said. “That is the reason I was out of power for 15 long years.”