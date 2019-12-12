Eight Vijayawada youth held for consuming ganja at beach

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District police arrested eight youngsters from Hamsaladeevi beach in Diviseema village for consuming ganja on Wednesday. From their possession, one kg ganja was seized. According to the Kodur police, all the arrested youngsters hail from Vijayawada and reportedly went to the beach to see the confluence point. They carried the contraband with them.

A passerby noticed them consuming it and informed the police. “Acting on a complaint, we raided the place and caught them red-handed consuming ganja. We also seized one kilogram ganja from them. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed,” said the police.