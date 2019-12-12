Home Cities Vijayawada

Improve green cover across city: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief

On the occasion, Venkatesh also instructed the officials to prepare necessary estimates for procuring play equipment at Alluri Sitarama Raju Park.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to replace damaged saplings and improve greenery on the central median of various roads in the city at the earliest.

The civic body chief accompanied by executive engineer ASN Prasad conducted a ground level inspection to take stock of the progress of greenery developed on the central medians at Mahatma Gandhi Road, NH stretch between Ramavarappadu Ring and Benz circle, Eluru Road, KT Road and Krishna Lanka.

After observing the withered condition of greenery on the stretch between Ramavarrapadu Ring and Benz circle stretch, Venkatesh ordered the officials to replace the dried ones.

On the occasion, Venkatesh also instructed the officials to prepare necessary estimates for procuring play equipment at Alluri Sitarama Raju Park. The horticulture department officials have been asked to prepare designs for improving green cover at the vacant land under CVR flyover in Chitti Nagar.

