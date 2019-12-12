Man killed by son over property row in Vijayawada mandal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over property dispute in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district and surrendered before the police on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Bekkam Sobhanadri, who was a farmer by profession.

According to Agiripalli Sub-Inspector (SI) Kishore Kumar, the incident happened on Wednesday morning when son Kiran (35) and Sobhanadri had a heated argument over a land dispute.

In a fit of rage, Kiran reportedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife, killing him on the spot.

Police also said that Kiran fled from the scene after committing the crime. The body has been shifted to the government general hospital for autopsy. Based on the victim’s wife’s complaint, a case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered and investigation is underway.