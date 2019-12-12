Home Cities Vijayawada

Mock safety drill held by South Central Railway at Vijayawada wagon depot 

100 staffers take part, rescue methods like human crutch, fireman’s lift, toe drag, rope and blanket lift  practised

South Central Railway’s Vijayawada division officials take part in a mock rescue drill at the wagon depot on Wednesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A mock safety drill was conducted by South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division near the railway wagon depot’s mineral siding on Wednesday morning. The railway officials were accompanied by Medical Relief Van (MRV) staff and seen carrying fire safety equipments and medical kits.The drill began at 10.45 am and continued till 12.15 pm. A total of 100 railway staff taking part in the mock rescue and restoration operations.

As part of the exercise, the teams practised methods for rescuing and carrying the injured like human crutch, fireman’s lift, toe drag, rope lift, cloth lift and blanket lift.For aiding passengers stranded on the top of coaches or ferrying unconscious passengers, the chain knot method and window rescue with stretcher were performed respectively. The dummies placed in the vacant coach were carried and taken to the MRV for first-aid demonstration.

The fire fighting staff demonstrated how to tackle fire using different types of extinguishers in case derailments or other accidents take place. The usage of hydraulic splitters to free trapped passengers from under the debris of a derailed coach was also shown.‘’This exercise is not only aimed at training the staff in using state of the art hydraulic rescue devices that are available in MRVs but also to train them in entering derailed coaches,’’ said senior divisional mechanical engineer K Srinivas.

Elaborating further, Srinivas said the mock drill is a multiple department exercise and staff of mechanical, safety, medical and S&T departments have to take part in such drills so that they can be prepared to give quick response during rescue operations and reduce passenger casualties.

Railway Hospital assistant chief medical superintendent (ACMS) VB Manoj  explained the various measures undertaken to minimise  damage to facilities and ensure timely treatment of the injured passengers.

He said that Medical Relief Van has an operation theatre with head lamp and a 10 bed facility to treat the injured. Trauma induced minor surgical procedures can be done in the OT. He also said the MRV has a cabin stocked with emergency medicines, IV fluids, foldable stretchers, portable generators and a dictaphone to record  statement of the injured passengers.  The ACMS appreciated the Self Propelled Accident Relief Medical Van (SPARMV) and Coaching Depot Office (CDO) staff for conducting the drill efficiently.

