Andhra Pradesh Governor takes part in plantation drive in Andhra Loyola College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan participated in a sapling plantation programme at the Andhra Loyola College grounds in the city on Wednesday. The students planted more than 350 saplings.

Addressing the students the governor said, “We have a collective duty towards the preservation and conservation of ecology and environment.”

The governor also directed the officials concerned to ensure that similar sapling plantation programmes be rolled out across the State and ensure that more than one crore saplings are planted in the next three years with the help of universities, scouts & guides and other interested parties.