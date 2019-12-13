Home Cities Vijayawada

Cyber Mitra Women Safety session held at Vijayawada engineering college

Addressing the gathering, the DCP said crime in society is increasing on par with technology.

Cyber Crime

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Law and Order-I) V Harsha Vardhan Raju has expressed his concern over the attacks on women and stressed upon the need for drafting an action plan for women’s safety. He participated in a session titled ‘Cyber Mitra-Women Safety’ organised by Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology under Penamaluru police station limits here on Thursday. 

Addressing the gathering, the DCP said crime in society is increasing on par with technology. These days, cyber crimes are increasing with women being sexually harassed online. Taking a serious note of the matter, the city police commissionerate is taking a slew of measures by deploying Sakthi teams, Dial 100, Blue Colds, operating interceptor vehicles and introducing whatsapp numbers to lodge  grievances, he added.Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police P Nagaraja Reddy, Cyber Cell inspector K Shivaji, others were present.

