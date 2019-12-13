Kuchipudi Nrityotsav enthrals audience on last day in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day State-level Kuchipudi Nrityotsav held at Siddhartha Auditorium in the city concluded on Thursday. Day one bore witness to a performance by Hamsa Awardee Maddali Usha Gayatri and team. The troupe performed a dance play depicting the bond between Yashoda and Lord Krishna. The script was written by K Padmavati, choreographed by Gayatri and Srivalli Sarma composed the music.

This was followed by Parvati Parinayam on day two, written by D Venkat Sastri and choreographed and performed by Vedantam Radheshyam and team. A traditional Kuchipudi repertoire was also performed by K Sruthi Samanvi. Day three began with yet another Kuchipudi repertoire performed by V Haimavati. The programme concluded with Sri Ranganadh Kalyanam performed by the students of Sri Nrutya Art Academy.

The piece was written by CS Rangaswamy, choreographed by B Venkat Ram Sarma, while the music was given by P Surya Rao. Tickets were sold out for all three days . “It is necessary to conduct such programmes frequently so that the newer generations engage with our traditional art forms and pursue them,” said Ch Dwarka Prasad, a member of the audience. The programme was organised by Nritya Kinnara in association with Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Cultural Society.