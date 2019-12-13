Home Cities Vijayawada

Kuchipudi Nrityotsav enthrals audience on last day in Vijayawada

The three-day State-level Kuchipudi Nrityotsav held at Siddhartha Auditorium in the city concluded on Thursday. 

Kuchipudi dance form of Sri Ranganath Kalyanam at Siddhartha auditorium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Kuchipudi dance form of Sri Ranganath Kalyanam at Siddhartha auditorium in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The three-day State-level Kuchipudi Nrityotsav held at Siddhartha Auditorium in the city concluded on Thursday. Day one bore witness to a performance by Hamsa Awardee Maddali Usha Gayatri and team. The troupe performed a dance play depicting the bond between Yashoda and Lord Krishna. The script was written by K Padmavati, choreographed by Gayatri and Srivalli Sarma composed the music.

This was followed by Parvati Parinayam on day two, written by D Venkat Sastri and choreographed and performed by Vedantam Radheshyam and team. A traditional Kuchipudi repertoire was also performed by K Sruthi Samanvi. Day three began with yet another Kuchipudi repertoire performed by V Haimavati. The programme concluded with Sri Ranganadh Kalyanam performed by the students of Sri Nrutya Art Academy.

The piece was written by CS Rangaswamy, choreographed by B Venkat Ram Sarma, while the music was given by P Surya Rao. Tickets were sold out for all three days . “It is necessary to conduct such programmes frequently so that the newer generations engage with our traditional art forms and pursue them,” said Ch Dwarka Prasad, a member of the audience. The programme was organised by Nritya Kinnara in association with Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Cultural Society.

