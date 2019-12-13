Vijayawada security guard thrashed by boss, assistants for dozing off
Published: 13th December 2019
VIJAYAWADA: A 42-year-old security guard working under a private builder in Gollapudi was allegedly thrashed by his boss and his four assistants for allegedly sleeping while on duty. According to police, the victim Moka Subba Rao lodged a complaint stating that he was thrashed by his boss.
In his complaint, Subba Rao claimed that he didn’t doze off during duty hours. “We found that Aravind thrashed Rao brutally. A case has been registered and investigation is underway,’’ the police said.