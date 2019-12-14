Home Cities Vijayawada

Godown raided, fake cigarettes worth Rs 14.98 lakh seized, one held

The DCP further said that the accused stayed in a rented house in Bhavanipuram and imported the duplicate cigarettes from Patna in Bihar through road.

VIJAYAWADA:  The Task Force raided a godown in Bhavanipuram on Friday, seized fake branded cigarettes worth Rs 14.98 lakh, and arrested one in this connection.

The accused was identified as S Venkateswara Rao (38), a native of Mallikarjunapeta in Guntur district.
Disclosing the details before the mediapersons here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-2) Vikranth Patil said that following a tip-off, a team from Bhavanipuram, under the supervision of Task Force ADCP KV Srinivasa Rao and ACP VSN Varma, raided the godown.

These did not have any barcode, Maximum Retail Price or place of manufacture mentioned on them.
The imported stock was then kept in the godown and circulated to shops in and around Vijayawada.

“The godown was being operated in violation of law and the cigarettes were manufactured out of below standard tobacco, which cause severe harm to health. During our raids, we seized a total of 75,800 duplicate branded cigarettes, including Gold Vimal (big size)- 18,000, Gold Vimal (small size)- 36,000, I 10 brand-20,400, Gold Step (big size)- 200 and Gold Step (small size)-1,200,” Patil said.
The DCP lauded the efforts of the Task Force officers.

