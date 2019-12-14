Home Cities Vijayawada

Three history sheeters held, gold worth Rs 19 lakh recovered

In another case, police arrested S Manoharan Chiranjeevi (33), a resident of Ramavarappadu involved in four chain snatching cases registered under Veeravalli and Penmaluru police station limits.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three history sheeter involved in 16 cases were arrested and gold worth Rs 19 lakh and cash was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as B Durga Rao (37), E Durga Rao (37) from Tadepalli and Guntur respectively and M Sarojini (28) from Vijayawada.

Speaking to the media, DCP (Crime) D Koteswara Rao said the police arrested a three-men gang involved in pickpocketing and bag snatching with 12 cases registered against across seven different police stations in Vijayawada. Acting on a tip-off, they were caught near Pandit Nehru Bus Station while attempting to pickpocket another person, he said.

Elaborating further, the DCP informed that the modus operandi of the accused is committing theft in busy areas of the city. He cautioned the public to be careful while passing through busy junctions and suggested them to lodge a complaint if they lose any valuable items. Cases have been booked against them and investigation is underway.

In another case, police arrested S Manoharan Chiranjeevi (33), a resident of Ramavarappadu involved in four chain snatching cases registered under Veeravalli and Penmaluru police station limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp