Three history sheeters held, gold worth Rs 19 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three history sheeter involved in 16 cases were arrested and gold worth Rs 19 lakh and cash was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as B Durga Rao (37), E Durga Rao (37) from Tadepalli and Guntur respectively and M Sarojini (28) from Vijayawada.

Speaking to the media, DCP (Crime) D Koteswara Rao said the police arrested a three-men gang involved in pickpocketing and bag snatching with 12 cases registered against across seven different police stations in Vijayawada. Acting on a tip-off, they were caught near Pandit Nehru Bus Station while attempting to pickpocket another person, he said.

Elaborating further, the DCP informed that the modus operandi of the accused is committing theft in busy areas of the city. He cautioned the public to be careful while passing through busy junctions and suggested them to lodge a complaint if they lose any valuable items. Cases have been booked against them and investigation is underway.

In another case, police arrested S Manoharan Chiranjeevi (33), a resident of Ramavarappadu involved in four chain snatching cases registered under Veeravalli and Penmaluru police station limits.