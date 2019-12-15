Andhra Pradesh CM to host dinner for MLAs, officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will host a dinner for ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP, Collectors and SPs of all the 13 districts, Police Commissioners and YSRC MLAs on Tuesday evening.

After completion of the winter session of the AP Legislature, the Chief Minister will host the dinner at Berm Park on the banks of the Krishna. Sources said problems of all districts will be discussed during the meeting. Public representatives, including ministers and YSRC MLAs, Collector and SP of each district will be allocated a table.