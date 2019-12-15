Home Cities Vijayawada

Civic VMC chief inspects Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard

VMC executive engineer ASN Prasad and other officials were also present.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh along with MLA Malladi Vishnu inspecting the dumping yard at Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh along with MLA Malladi Vishnu inspecting the dumping yard at Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation(VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh accompanied by Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday inspected the dumping yard premises at Ajit Singh Nagar where the State Government is planning to develop a mega park for the convenience of the public. 

After observing the garbage accumulated at the transfer station on the dumping yard premises, the civic body chief directed the officials concerned to deploy vehicles and shift the waste to Pathapadu yard and clear clogged drains in and around the excel plant premises. Venkatesh also inspected the Sri Ram Energy Plant premises and directed the officials to review the agreement signed between the company and the civic body and draft a detailed report to proceed further with the agreement. 

That apart, the duo also inspected the biomining plant situated on the same premises  Later, they proceeded to Sun City Colony and Amaravati Colony in division number two and inspected the drinking water supply and maintenance of underground drainage system in the respective localities. VMC executive engineer ASN Prasad and other officials were also present.

TAGS
Ajit Singh Nagar VMC mega park
